Help State Police Locate Catalytic Converter Thieves

Images captured by a surveillance camera at Carl's Equipment Inc. in Barton show the people responsible for stealing multiple catalytic converters from vehicles at the business. (Contributed Photos)

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the people who stole multiple catalytic converters from Carl’s Equipment Inc. in Barton about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Trooper Kali Lindor reported that it appears three people were involved in the crime based upon surveillance camera footage captured by the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lindor at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments