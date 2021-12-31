Help State Police Locate Catalytic Converter Thieves

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the people who stole multiple catalytic converters from Carl’s Equipment Inc. in Barton about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trooper Kali Lindor reported that it appears three people were involved in the crime based upon surveillance camera footage captured by the business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lindor at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
