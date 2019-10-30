Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The annual Paul Sweeney Memorial Coat Drive, which will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple Street, 9 a.m. – Noon on November 9, is still accepting adult coats and children’s winter outwear.
Paul Sweeney had a 27-year career with Central Vermont Public Service Corporation (CVPS). As Senior Energy Use Advisor, his duties included home visits where he would suggest ways to make homes more energy efficient. In November 2003, Rev. Jay Sprout and Paul Sweeney organized the first coat drive in memory of Sandy Broughton, a woman who organized previous coat drives and passed away that year from cancer. Coats were collected and distributed (with the help of the Salvation Army) to people in need in the Northeast Kingdom. Two months later, Paul Sweeney passed away at the age of 50. The following year the coat drive was renamed in Paul’s honor.
