There’s a new Sheriff in town and his name is James Hemond.
The Republican candidate from Waterford defeated Danville Independent Joel M. Pierce on Tuesday by 817 votes.
Hemond finished with 6,276 votes and Pierce with 5,459 votes.
“I’d like to thank the voters for their trust and confidence in me,” said Hemond. “I look forward to serving our wonderful community.”
According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, there were also 1,246 blank votes, 53 write-ins and 6 overvotes cast on a total of 13,040 ballots in Caledonia County.
Hemond currently serves as Chief Deputy at the sheriff’s department and holds the rank of Captain.
Pierce is a Detective with the Barre City Police Department. Both were running to replace departing Sheriff Dean Shatney.
Hemond previously worked as a patrol officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department and Lyndonville Police Department and has been a member of the sheriff’s department for 17 years.
Hemond also serves on the Board of Directors for Northeast Kingdom Human Services and as a local school board member currently serving on the Caledonia Cooperative Unified School District board and the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board. He’s also a certified firearms instructor and field training officer and is an instructor for the Vermont Police Academy.
Hemond said his goal, if elected Sheriff in November, will be to hire more police officers so the sheriff’s department can increase its services to the community.
“My first priority as Sheriff is to aggressively hire deputies to return staffing levels to years prior which will enable the Department to increase and return services to Caledonia County,” said Hemond. “
