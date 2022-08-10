Caledonia County Sheriff's Department Capt. James Hemond talks about the challenges of policing a vandalism-plagued Waterford boat launch and picnic area during a Select Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Caledonia County Sheriff Republican Candidate James Hemond
James Hemond has won the Republican primary for Caledonia County Sheriff.
Hemond, who currently serves as a captain at the sheriff’s department, defeated St. Johnsbury Police Officer Steven N. Hartwell Jr. on Tuesday by a vote of 1,123 to 547, according to unofficial results posted by the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.
“I thank all who voted for me, as well as the many supporters who contributed to my win in the primary election,” said Capt. Hemond in a statement released on Wednesday morning. “I ask for your continued support and vote on November 8th in the General Election. Thank You again and I look forward to continuing my service to this wonderful community and all those who live, work and raise their families in Caledonia County.”
Hemond won 12 of the 17 towns in Caledonia County, including St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Waterford and Barnet.
Hartwell was top vote-getter in five towns, including Hardwick and Walden.
Both candidates were running to replace outgoing sheriff Dean Shatney who decided earlier this year to not seek re-election in the fall. Shatney has served as sheriff since 2011.
There were no candidates for sheriff on the Democratic or Progressive party ballots.
Hemond is Waterford resident who attended Waterford Elementary and St. Johnsbury Academy. He completed the part-time certification training at the Vermont Police Academy in 2002 and graduated from the full-time academy in 2007. Hemond has also served as a local school board member and as a Northeast Kingdom Human Services board member.
Hemond began his career in law enforcement in 2002 as an officer for St. Johnsbury Police. Two years later he joined the sheriff’s department where he served until 2006. Hemond then spent six years at the Lyndonville Police Department before returning to the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department in 2012.
