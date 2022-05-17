LITTLETON — Tanya White’s friends used to call her “The Intimidator.”
That’s because of her fearsome competitive drive. Every day of the week she either mountain biked, ran, or went to the gym. Photos and videos show her cycling rugged terrain and hucking off of steep drops.
Then her life was turned upside down by chronic pain.
Diagnosed with fibromyalgia, she suddenly found herself “pretty much bedridden.”
“There was a time in my life when I could barely function. I was in so much pain on a daily basis, and my pain was just getting worse,” she said. “There was a time when I told my husband [Jim] half-jokingly ‘Hey, if I ever end up in a wheelchair, just roll me off of a cliff.’ When I said that I was in bed in severe pain and I could barely walk.”
In search of relief, she turned to cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, a hemp extract that has been touted for a wide variety of health issues
It worked for her.
This month she and her husband, Jim, opened a new business in downtown Littleton, Ridge Hemp, which sells CBD oils, creams and other products.
While she can’t promise the same result for others, Tanya said the business is aimed at helping others achieve wellness. And they are willing to work with customers on tight budgets.
That’s because she understands what it’s like to search, and spend, on treatments.
“I used to spend countless amounts of money on my health. I know what it’s like when you see yet another product claiming that it will help relieve pain and you think, ‘more money to spend on something that may not work…” This is why we give people samples — so that they can try it to make sure our product works for them,” she said. “Everyone deserves to feel better. No one deserves to be in pain.”
FROM CITY TO COUNTRY
Tanya, 42, and Jim, 56, turned to hemp farming out of necessity.
Tanya first experienced unexplained fatigue and pain at age 30, and after low-grade CBD proved ineffective, she found relief in high-quality products.
The first time she tried a full-spectrum CBD oil, she said, “it worked. I slept through the night and woke up rested.”
However, potent CBD products were expensive. So Tanya and Jim decided to grow their own hemp on an 11-acre vacation property in Dalton to control cost and quality. Those plans were accelerated by the pandemic.
They relocated from urban Somerville, Mass., to the rural North Country in March 2020 and went to work.
Prior to the move, Jim had been a software executive and Tanya was a network engineer. However, both were raised on farms — Tanya in her native Ukraine, Jim in Lunenburg, Mass. — and understood the cultivation process.
Their crop has grown from 120 plants the first year, to 300 the next, to approximately 500 to 600 this year.
It’s a small crop compared to commercial farms. Jim compared it to a craft beer approach.
“We’re trying to keep the quality really, really high,” he said. “It’s like a microbrewery kind of thing.”
Their CBD products are full-spectrum. The plants are grown chemical and pesticide-free, and the Whites are in the process of obtaining organic certification. The extract and products are third-party tested to ensure high quality, healthiness, and safety
In other words, it’s not gas station CBD.
“It always irks us,” Jim said. “Sometimes people come up to us and said they tried CBD and it didn’t work. I ask ‘Where did you get it?’ and they say ‘A gas station.’”
“There are companies out there that have zero CBD in their products, and there is a high percentage of products [have CBD content] below what they say.”
BRICK AND MORTAR
Jim and Tanya produced enough CBD products to meet their own needs.
More than enough, it turned out.
So they began selling the excess under the Ridge Hemp moniker.
Hemp cultivation and CBD production and sales were legalized through the Food and Drug Administration’s 2018 Farm Bill and New Hampshire has not imposed state-wide restrictions.
Ridge Hemp saw early success. The Whites sold their products (soaps, creams, oils, lip balms, and more) at farmers’ markets and, starting last year, online.
Looking at the Google analytics, Jim realized that many web page visitors had searched for Ridge Hemp’s retail location — which didn’t exist.
“Some of them were heading to the post office, because that’s where our P.O. Box was listed,” he said.
Based on the early success and the promise of foot traffic, they decided to invest in a storefront. Littleton was a logical choice given its economic activity and tourist traffic.
“We can’t sell out of our farm, we’re not set up for it,” Tanya said. “It just made sense to have a brick and mortar space. And Littleton gets a lot of foot traffic during the tourist seasons.”
“It seems like the logical next step,” Jim added. “I think both of us are pretty excited about the possibilities.”
HOMELAND
Ukraine is at the heart of Ridge Hemp.
Tanya grew up there and her mother emigrated from Kyiv to the U.S. seven years ago following the Russian takeover of Crimea.
Ridge Hemp features Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, in product displays and the design of its window curtains. There is Ukrainian artwork on the walls.
On the company website, Tanya wrote, “I come from a generation of Ukrainian farmers who farmed to supply food for their families all their lives.”
Those connections have deepened during the ongoing Russian invasion of her homeland, where she still has friends and family.
Prior to its grand opening this month, Ridge Hemp ran an online promotion to donate 100% of CBD gummy sales to Ukrainian charities. The response was overwhelming.
“For three weeks we were making gummies every day and could not keep up,” Tanya said.
Ridge Hemp will continue to donate a portion of profits to Ukrainian relief efforts for the foreseeable future.
For Tanya, those fundraising efforts gave her purpose during a trying time.
“I feel like the business saved our sanity because when the war started, for the first two weeks, we were crying all day, every day,” she said. “It was really helpful that we were not just stressed out and in grief, but we could do something.”
For more information visit www.ridgehemp.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.