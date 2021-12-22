ST. JOHNSBURY — Next week someone not named Ide will take ownership of the 131-year-old E.T. & H.K. Ide property on Bay Street.
Zion Growers, led by CEO Brandon McFarlane and COO Travis Samuels will officially purchase the property from Tim Ide, of Danville. Ide is part of the sixth generation of Ides in a business that began in 1813 as a grist mill in Passumpsic and became a large-scale, region-dependent feed manufacturer and retailer.
The property has been largely dormant for many years, and Ide and family have been open to selling it with no reasonable prospects emerging. At one point, Ide was considering demolition.
Then came McFarlane and Samuels and their desire to purchase the property to convert it into a hemp manufacturing facility. Those conversations began 15 months ago, and on Monday or Tuesday, the deal deeding the property to Zion is expected to be struck. It will end multi-generational ownership of the property. In 1890, Ide’s great-grandfather, Elmore Timothy, bought the land, and began operating there 10 years later.
Tim Ide called the property sale a bittersweet moment for the family. It’s the end of something but also the beginning of something else at the property, and Ide said he’s happy new life will be breathed into the space.
“I’m happy to see something positive happen there,” he said.
“It’s a huge piece of our family,” said Tim’s brother Rob Ide. “There’s certainly lots of wonderful memories, but I’m very excited for what this new business can do for the building and do for St. Johnsbury.”
The Ide family business story begins in 1813 when Timothy Ide, son of Revolutionary War Lt. John Ide, a resident of Crow Hill in St. Johnsbury, purchased a grist mill in Passumpsic Village. Grandsons Elmore Timothy Ide and Horace Knights Ide took the business over from their father, Jacob, and formed the partnership of E.T. & H.K. Ide in 1866.
The growth of St. Johnsbury caused the brothers to branch north from their Passumpsic operation. The company headquarters moved to St. Johnsbury in 1879. In 1890 E.T. acquired the Bay Street property, which at the time was swampland.
“Family lore has it that selectmen at the time said to (my great-grandfather) ‘When it falls over don’t come see us,’” said Rob.
An excerpt from the Ide company’s 175th anniversary of operation publication in 1988 notes the move to Bay Street.
“By 1900 the main plant of the E.T. & H.K. Ide Company was located on this newly filled land, called Bay Street. Built of clear spruce timbers, the main building was 50 feet by 80 feet and had a grain elevator and a large storehouse. Rising eight stories high, the plant had railroad siding for unloading four carloads of grain directly up into the mill. Storage pockets were built under the railroad tracks for delivery of coal by rail.”
The last of the Ides to operate a business on the property were Tim and Rob, who went on to serve as a state senator and the Vermont commissioner for the Department of Motor Vehicles. Rob now resides in Rutland.
Plans for the property under the ownership of Zion Growers is to largely keep the structures in place, with a few outbuildings to be dismantled. The property is .98 acres and Zion Growers is purchasing it for $210,000.
There is much work ahead to rehabilitate the structure and convert it into hemp processing space, but McFarlane said that despite the effort necessary, it’s the right location for their business venture.
It’s in a central location, highly visible and near the downtown, he said. “Outside the work that needs to go into it, it’s pretty much perfect for us,” said McFarlane.
In the many months since McFarlane and Samuels connected with Tim Ide, they have worked on project marketing and development, securing funding and determining the environmental mitigation necessary ahead of work on the site.
Zion Growers and Ide applied to make the property at 202 Bay St. part of the Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program (BRELLA). The program accepted the project and environmental professionals tested the soil.
McFarlane said there were no big surprises from the test results and nothing to derail the plans at the site.
“It was just the traditional things that you’d find at a site like this,” he said, “no asbestos, no ancient Indian burial ground.”
There will be one more site investigation, McFarlane said, and then a Cleanup Action Plan will be developed.
“We’ll determine how much additional remediation funding that we could be eligible for,” he said. “The best-case scenario is we start demolition (of outbuildings) in the springtime.”
Many things would need to fall into place seamlessly, said McFarlane, but Zion Growers could be ready to take a hemp harvest for processing by next fall.
Once operational, Zion Growers on Bay Street will process a local hemp harvest into materials sought by manufacturers. Hemp hurd and grain are processed into multiple products. The market is expanding, said McFarlane. Among the emerging uses is for animal bedding in place of wood chips and construction materials to include “hempcrete.”
Hemp is also used to make paper products, food products, rope, soap, clothing, shoes and more. Such a diversity of product lines means the demand for processed hemp will remain strong, Samuels said in an earlier interview.
However the hemp manufacturing process develops at the Ide property, the fact that it will return the property to its agricultural roots is a source of pride for Zion Growers. And in addition, to mostly leaving the existing structures in place, McFarlane and Samuels intend to repaint the large E.T. & H.K. letters on one of the tallest buildings in town. The letters seen by passersby for the better part of a century will remain as the property satisfies a new mission with new ownership.
Rob Ide said he was happy to hear that the letters will remain.
“It certainly is a historic landmark and that would be very nice,” said Rob Ide.
