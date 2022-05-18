Hemp Plant Planners To Discuss On-site Environmental Concerns

ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the public have a chance next week to hear Zion Growers’ steps to address contamination on the Bay Street property where an industrial hemp processing facility is planned.
The E.T. & H.K. site was developed over a 100 years ago and served several purposes over the years, and now Zion, represented by cousins Brandon McFarlane, CEO, and Travis Samuels, COO, want to convert the long-dormant space into a place where hemp harvests will be gathered and processed for the manufacture of a variety of products.
But in order for that work to happen, environmental work is needed.
Zion enrolled in the state’s Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act (BRELLA) program in March 2021. A federal EPA brownfield grant obtained through the assistance of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association paid for Stone Environment, Inc., of Montpelier, to identify all contaminants on-site and develop a plan for mitigating any associated dangers. A 115-page “Partial Corrective Action Plan” was developed and shared earlier this month.
Moving forward with the steps identified requires a public hearing and an opportunity for citizens to pose questions. It’s scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 5 p.m. in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Assisting Zion with the public forum is St. Johnsbury’s Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak. “I’m trying to assist them as I can and help them meet their deadlines,” he said.
Zion bought the property in December from the Ide family, represented by Tim Ide, of Danville. It was Ide’s great-grandfather, Elmore Timothy, who purchased the property in 1890. It was developed about 10 years later.
The corrective action plan, prepared by Lee Rosberg, from Stone Environmental, summarizes the property uses over the years.
“The Site was developed by the early 1900s as a retailer of grain and coal. Grain and coal arrived at the Site by a rail spur. Grain was brought to hoppers using a grain elevator powered by an electric motor. The building was designed to hold, mix, and distribute 150 tons of grain. Coal was brought to the coal hoppers from the elevated rail spur … Since the closure of the grain mill, the Site buildings have been leased for various personal and commercial purposes, such as for storage, operation of a machine shop, an antique shop, storage, shop space for construction contractors, a shop for a board game company, offices, auction house storage, general storage space, an indoor BMX bicycle park, and storage of snow removal equipment, including bulk sand and road salt.”
The site holds six buildings, including the prominent and lettered “E.T. & H.K. Ide” former grain elevator and storage building. One of the buildings, referred to as the “L building” is the planned location for the hemp processing facility.
The corrective action plan notes that an environmental site assessment conducted last year identified the presence of contaminants. “Vapor intrusion of volatile organic compounds” was discovered along with “polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals, and total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) exceeding Vermont Soil Standards (VSS) within fill soils, and petroleum-related VOCs in soil and groundwater at concentrations exceeding VSS and Vermont Groundwater Enforcement Standards (VGES), respectively.”
The purpose of the CAP, it declares, is to prevent the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals by site users through inhalation and contact with contaminated soil.
To address the contaminate vapor, the plan calls for the installation of a “two sub-slab depressurization (SSD) systems” in the “L building.”
The corrective action plan is prefaced with the word “partial” as it relates to a former 500-gallon gasoline underground storage tank (UST). “A separate CAP will be prepared to address groundwater and soil contamination relative to the former UST after data gaps have been filled,” the plan states.
Soil management to include removal and off-site disposal will be necessary as part of the building removal and parking lot installation project. It is Zion’s intention to leave most of the current structures in place, but one of the buildings needs to go to allow for a dock for loading and unloading.
Remedial activities to address the contamination concerns will require up to six months to complete, according to the report. The cost summary with a 20 percent contingency added is $247,473. The creation of the corrective action plan could result in site mediation funding through the BRELLA program.
The state has committed to distributing $25 million to address brownfields through the program. Grant awards thus far have gone to support projects in Burlington, Bellows Falls, Springfield, St. Albans and Richmond.
At the Zion project hearing next week, Samuels and McFarlane are expected to address those gathered. Anyone interested can review the Partial Corrective Action Plan. It can be found on the town of St. Johnsbury’s website (https://www.stjvt.com).
Kasprzak said that anyone who wants to access the meeting without attending in person can do so through a Zoom video conference link, which can be found on the town’s website. Public comments are encouraged and will be accepted through June 6.
