ST. JOHNSBURY — A local company hopes to see the E.T. & H.K. Ide property return to its agricultural roots, but instead of grain, the plan is for hemp.
Zion Growers wants to create an industrial hemp processing facility at 202 Bay St. The company, with a Mountain Avenue, St. Johnsbury mailing address, is run by CEO Brandon McFarlane and Chief Operations Officer Travis Samuels, a Barnet resident and a St. Johnsbury Academy graduate. Samuels is the son of Derek Samuels, owner of Genuine Jamaican, which sells a product line of spices, rubs, sauces and marinades and provides a catering service. Derek Samuels is listed as part of Zion Growers as the chief liaison officer.
McFarlane and Samuels are cousins. McFarlane lives in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from Norwich University and was a captain in the U.S. Army.
Zion Growers has an option to purchase agreement for the Bay Street property with Tim Ide, of Danville, the current owner and great-grandson of the founder of the Ide company over 100 years ago. It was once a major grain distributor. The grain silo, lettered with “E.T. & H.K. Ide” is among the tallest structures in town.
The property long ago ceased grain operations and only parts of it have been rented out over the years. Much of the property, which includes multiple structures spread over nearly an acre of space, is in disrepair. When last the newspaper spoke to Ide about his plans for the building, he said he really wanted to sell the property but with no interested party stepping up he decided to move toward demolition. That was over three years ago, and all structures remain.
Now that Zion Growers has expressed interest in the property, Ide might have a buyer after all.
And the interest is genuine. “We have every intention of purchasing the property,” said Travis Samuels.
He said he’s gone through the property at least 30 times, including with Tim Angell, assistant state fire marshal to discuss necessary fire and safety code updates.
Zion Growers has already appeared before the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board seeking a zoning permit to have the property use changed to Light Industrial. In a meeting on Feb. 25, the DRB okayed the request. Conditions placed on the company were that the property only be used for industrial hemp and that a charcoal air filtration system be used for odor control.
Samuels said the proposed facility will not be used for making any cannabis products or for growing plants.
Details about the property’s use are noted in an application pending with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Property will be used as a hemp processing and storage facility. Using a proprietary decortication machine, we will separate parts of the industrial hemp crop into four main components that will be used to incorporate into existing product streams for secondary manufacturers or commercial vendors. Baled hemp wrapped in plastic will be trucked into the building during harvest season, where it will stored [sic] and processed year-round, even during the wintertime as the plastic prevents anaerobic decomposition. The machine will be run by electric explosion-proof motors that are replaceable, serviceable and rebuildable. The machine will be integrated into a use-specific HVAC system designed to capture dust created by the machine to mitigate associated fire hazards, as well as any potential VOCs or smells to prevent their escape from the building.”
Samuels said there are many uses for processed hemp and many products are made from hemp. Among them are paper products, food products, building materials, rope, soap, clothing and shoes. Such a diversity of product lines means the demand for processed hemp will remain strong, he said.
“The market is still in its infancy in most parts of the country and this (Bay Street facility) puts us in a position to be at the front of that in this area,” he said. “It’s what we’re looking to nail down.”
Samuels said utilizing the Ide property for hemp returns the space to its original agricultural intent. Zion Growers likes the in-town location, he said, and the company wants to be part of strengthening the local economy with a manufacturing operation. He also said providing a large-scale processing operation would benefit local farmers looking to use fields to grow hemp.
Zion Growers and Ide applied to make the property at 202 Bay St. part of the Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program (BRELLA). The process will involve the testing of soils to determine what contaminants exist.
“Participation in the program provides a way out of the liability chain and enables redevelopment to proceed knowing that legal and financial risks associated with contamination have been put to rest,” notes program information on the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation website.
In terms of the structure, Samuels said the company wants to leave much of the property intact as possible.
Two pole-barn beam structures are expected to be torn down to make way for a loading dock adjacent to St. Johnsbury Paper Company. Also, the grain silo must be demolished due to structural weakness. Zion Growers plans to replace the current structure with a similar-sized grain silo manufactured from metal.
“Everything we can do to keep [the property] as it is at the moment is what we intend to do,” he said.
He said Zion Growers will continue to work with town officials and neighbors to make the plan work for the community.
“We want to make our vision and their vision for the town a cohesive one,” he said. “We want to be part of the town.”
