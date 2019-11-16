Hemp Theft, Assault With A Vehicle Lead To Charges

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
DERBY — Prosecutors say a Derby man was caught on camera stealing hemp and then used his pickup truck to assault the owners when he came back a second time.
Aaron Horner III, 41, could face up to life in prison if convicted, according to court records. He is being treated as a habitual offender because he has three or more felonies on his record, including burglary, aiding in the commission of a felony, and eluding an officer.
