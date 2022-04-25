LITTLETON — State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, announced on Monday that she will not seek re-election.
Hennessey, 46, made the decision for family reasons, explaining that she wanted to be there for her children Luke, 14, and Claire, 16, who are both approaching milestone moments in their lives.
“It was a very difficult decision for me to make,” Hennessey said. “But things change and kids start to grow up. My daughter is starting to look at colleges and, if I ran for another term, I would have missed all of that.”
Hennessey served three terms in the New Hampshire House representing Bethlehem and Littleton before making a successful run for the District 1 Senate seat in 2020.
For much of the past two years, she served in Concord, sat on three Senate committees (education, finance, ways and means), and crisscrossed her vast Senate district, which measures 2,500 square miles and includes northern Grafton County and all of Coos County.
She kept a busy schedule that revealed her dedication and work ethic, but cut into family time with her husband, John, and their children.
“I always said that to be a good senator for District 1, you have to work really hard. Not only in Concord, but outside of Concord as well. That means attending select board meetings, school board meetings, and so on. And that’s what I’ve done. But unfortunately, that means that I’m rarely ever home,” she said.
During her eight years in Concord, Hennessey made a name for herself as an effective legislator whose direct, no-nonsense style produced results.
For example, she helped White Mountains Community College secure $5 million in state funding to relocate its diesel equipment program to Littleton and expand the program to include electric vehicle repair.
“She’s been an excellent state Senator and I’m going to miss working with her because she put in a lot of long hours and hard work. And she had a lot of successes, including getting funding for the community college expansion in Littleton,” said Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
For Hennessey, however, some of the most satisfying work was fielding calls from constituents and working to solve their problems.
“I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve during my 8 years in New Hampshire’s volunteer legislature; from increased education funding for our public schools and White Mountains Community College, to bringing much-needed infrastructure improvements and investments in health care, to sending more money back to our towns and stopping an income tax,” Hennessey said in a statement.
A champion of the North Country, she was willing to break with party leadership when needed.
When Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a biomass power subsidy in 2018, then-Rep. Hennessey led a successful veto override effort in order to protect six biomass plants statewide (including Pinetree Power in Littleton and DG Whitefield LLC in Whitefield) and support the local forest industry.
“The North Country has been very fortunate to have Sen. Hennessey in Concord. From her first term as a state representative, she showed tremendous capability,” said Brad Bailey, a former state representative and member of the Northern Grafton Republican Committee. “Her [certified public accountant] background combined with her attention to detail, while not being sidetracked by the loudest voices, made her an effective leader for all of New Hampshire and especially for North Country Communities. She’s be missed in the Senate, and I wish her well.”
Despite a growing political divide, Hennessey took a bipartisan approach.
Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, worked with Hennessey to advance multiple bills. That included legislation to restrict locations for new landfills, specifically a proposed Casella Waste Systems landfill in Dalton.
“She’ll be missed because she was a bipartisan-minded person. We had a lot of synergy,” Egan said. “She has been a breath of fresh air as a Republican I can work with.”
A certified public accountant, a member of the Woodsville Guaranty Bank’s Board of Directors and the Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Board of Trustees, and a volunteer in many local and state organizations, Hennessey has not decided on her next move.
However, she plans to remain active in the community.
“I’m working on some things,” she said. “I’m keeping all of my options open.”
Asked if she would keep the door open for a future political run after her children graduate from high school, she said, “I never say never.”
