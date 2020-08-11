Of Primary Concern For Cabot, Danville & Peacham

Henry Pearl

Henry Pearl of Danville has won the three-way Democratic primary in the race to replace outgoing state representative Kitty Toll in the legislature.

Pearl will now face Republican candidate Bruce Melendy in the general election to decide who represents the Caledonia-Washington House District which includes the towns of Danville, Peacham and Cabot.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments