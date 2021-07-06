Megan Matthers wants to make people feel better.
With plants, not pills.
The 33-year-old California native aims to open a herbal medicine center — The Heart Hand Land Herbal Apothecary and Clinic — on the edge of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus. The municipal permitting process is nearly complete and she hopes to close on the purchase of the property from NVU this month.
Barring setbacks, the business will house an apothecary and clinical practice, offering natural cures for common ailments such as digestive issues, inflammation and stress. In addition to serving her own clients, Matthers will fill orders for other herbalists.
Heart Hand Land will also offer educational opportunities through workshops and partnerships with the college.
Matthers feels there is an unmet need for herbal medicine in this corner of the Northeast Kingdom, pointing to the enthusiastic response she received at last year’s farmers’ markets.
“The community seems very interested,” she said.
HIT THE GROUND RUNNING
Matthers discovered herbal medicine a decade ago after years of coping with “mysterious medical symptoms” and finding no relief through the medical establishment.
Feeling hopeless, she sought answers elsewhere.
Living in Reno, Nev. at the time, she saw a flyer for an herbal medicine course at a local community college. She enrolled and the rest is history.
“I sort of hit the ground running,” she said.
Through more than 1,700 hours of academic coursework and apprenticeships, she learned how plants and flowers could be turned into potential treatments.
Eventually her training led her across the country. She completed a four-year program at the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism in Montpelier in 2020. Afterwards she remained in the Green Mountain State.
“I just sort of stuck around,” she said.
ABOVE & BEYOND
Heart Hand Land will occupy a former infirmary.
The building has been vacant for the past decade. Matthers hopes to make it a community space. In addition to her practice, apothecary and learning space, there are plans for an herb garden.
As a condition of the sale, she will explore opportunities for NVU student involvement. That could include apprenticeship programs with integrated-health program students on the NVU-Johnson campus.
Heart Hand Land will follow FDA regulations for sourcing, harvesting and distributing dietary supplements and adhere to HIPAA guidelines for client confidentiality. All of that requires extensive record-keeping and encrypted communications.
Matthers will require client consultations (in-person or virtual) before dispensing herbal medicines. Walk-in retail sales will not be permitted.
All of those measures are necessary to counter negative public perceptions of herbal medicine, she said, “It’s almost like we have to go above and beyond because we’re perceived to be a certain way.”
REDISCOVERY
Matthers found relief through herbal medicine.
However, she cautioned, it’s not a cure-all.
In her opinion, herbal medicine is a way to manage and minimize symptoms.
It should not be seen as a replacement for western medicine, she said, but as a complement to annual check-ups, prescription medications, and diagnostic/surgical procedures.
From her point of view, herbal medicine is a rediscovery of tried and true home remedies and treatments, culled from various cultures.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find herbalism has been a part of so many people’s upbringing,” she said. “My family came from deep Appalachian roots and I learned a lot about how valuable herbal medicine was to the people who settled there.”
Noting that herbal medicine overlaps with various other healing arts, which some might broadly categorize as “hippie,” Matthers said the appeal of herbalism extends beyond the stereotypes.
“For a lot of people it’s remembrance and re-connection with nature,” she said. “I think everyone, hippie or not, is capable of that in their own way.”
