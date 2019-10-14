Heritage Day At Albany Methodist Marks Three Centuries Of Ministry

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
They’ve come a long way since 1842, when the Methodist Society was founded in Albany. In 1878, they purchased the little church in the village from the Baptists, including the lot and the horse sheds. One hundred and forty-one years, 32 ministers and two additions later, the church is still going strong and will host a Heritage Day Sunday, Oct. 20, to celebrate their history and their future.
They had reached a low point at the 150-year mark, with attendance about 10 and solvency maintained through church dinners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.