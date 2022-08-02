ST. JOHNSBURY — Retirement is on the horizon for longtime Northern Vermont Regional Hospital Chief Financial Officer Bob Hersey.
As is more time with his children and grandchildren and cruises and concerts with his wife, Lu.
Hersey, who will turn 69 in a few weeks, has served as the hospital’s CFO since August 1999 and has recently cut back into a part-time role as he prepares to retire at a later date. Since his arrival, NVRH has grown and found success in providing top-notch health care and fulfilling its vision of being a leader in improving health in the community.
“Bob is an incredibly competent finance professional, who brought a level-headed style to supporting the mission of NVRH,” CEO Shawn Tester said. “His devotion to Boston sports teams [will be missed most],” Tester joked. “But seriously, his deep knowledge of healthcare finance, especially in how it is practiced and regulated in the state of Vermont [will be missed most]. Bob also had a positive attitude and great sense of humor that his entire team really appreciated.”
Hersey first became involved with NVRH in 1996 when he worked in the local Quorum Health Resources office which managed NVRH at the time. The opening of NVRH’s CFO position timed perfectly with his strengthening desire to become more involved with hospital operations.
“From working with [former CEO] Paul [Bengston], the senior leadership team and trustees, I knew it was a well-run hospital that had a tremendous amount of community support and they were clearly patient-centered,” Hersey said. “Based on those factors, I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Hersey says the same factors that drew him to the position — a great leadership team, trustees and community support and how highly the community regarded NVRH — are the same reasons that kept him onboard for more than two decades.
“Additionally, we became an organization on the cutting-edge of new innovations in health care,” he said — which includes the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home and NVRH’s role in creating NEK Prosper.
“Both are examples of how NVRH’s focus on population-health began long before it became a national trend,” he continued. “NVRH was always evolving and growing, adding and expanding services to meet the needs of the community.”
As CFO, Hersey oversaw the finances and budget of NVRH including monitoring all finance departments such as revenue cycle management, AP/AR, payroll, patient access, facilities, and more.
“This also included preparing our annual budget,” VP Human Resources Betty Ann Gwatkin said. “Which requires both the approval of our board of trustees as well as the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates hospital budgets at the state level.”
Hersey has worked for just two CEOs, Bengston and Tester, who he says were equally passionate in their roles and in meeting NVRH’s vision of assisting in a healthy community.
He says that even after his departure, NVRH will continue to serve the community in this fashion. He noted that, while a very stressful and uncertain time, the hospital persevered through the Pandemic by responding and conquering the financial and ever-changing guidelines.
“NVRH offers outstanding primary and specialty care services delivered by dedicated providers and staff,” Hersey said. “Leadership is very proactive and NVRH is in good financial health.”
Andre Bissonnette has been tasked as Hersey’s replacement, a role he entered in July. Formerly the CFO at North Country Hospital, Bissonnette most recently served as CFO at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“What I will miss most is interacting with all the employees; they are a great group,” Hersey said.
