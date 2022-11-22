Hibbert Appointed As Deputy Secretary Of State

MONTPELIER — Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced Tuesday her intent to appoint S. Lauren Hibbert as Deputy Secretary of State.
Hibbert has worked at the Secretary of State’s office since 2011. She has served as director of the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) since 2018. Prior to that appointment, she served in the roles of general counsel and chief prosecuting attorney.
“I am looking forward to transitioning into the role of Secretary of State, and Lauren will be a key part of my team,” Copeland Hanzas stated. “Lauren testified frequently before my committee when I was in the Legislature, and I know her to be an excellent communicator, problem solver, and hard worker. In my conversations with Lauren, it is clear she loves serving the public and I look forward to having her by my side.”
“Lauren was one of my first hires when I became secretary in 2011, and I have watched her grow and increase her knowledge of OPR and state government,” added Secretary of State Jim Condos. “She will be a tremendous asset to Secretary-elect Copeland Hanzas.”
Hibbert is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law and Mount Holyoke College. Before coming back home to Vermont, she lived in New York City where she worked as a public defender. She lives with her wife and two children in Montpelier.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.