Hibbert Appointed As Deputy Secretary Of State
Sarah Copeland Hanzas

MONTPELIER — Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced Tuesday her intent to appoint S. Lauren Hibbert as Deputy Secretary of State.

Hibbert has worked at the Secretary of State’s office since 2011. She has served as director of the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) since 2018. Prior to that appointment, she served in the roles of general counsel and chief prosecuting attorney.

