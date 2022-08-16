The Town of St. Johnsbury has come a long way with its paving budget since the arrival of Department of Public Works Director Steve Beauregard.
But sometimes a boosted budget can’t keep up with rising costs.
Before taking the St. Johnsbury job, Beauregard used to be DPW Director in the Town of St. Albans.
“When Steve first came here and started talking about the budget he said that we’ve got about the same amount of paved roads as the town of St. Albans,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday. “He had a $450,000 dollar-a-year paving budget and we had a $25,000 budget.”
The St. Johnsbury budget could handle minor road repairs throughout the year but not much else.
“All we were doing was going around and filling potholes,” said Beauregard on Tuesday. “So I started to push for more money so that we could actually pave roads.”
This year, the town increased its paving budget to $225,000 to upgrade some or all of Underclyffe Circle, Knollwood Terrace, Elm Street, Hillside Terrace and Rocky Ridge Road. And the town has also received a $168,000 state grant this year to pave Breezy Hill Road from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to Route 5.
But now there’s a snag in the plan.
The town’s $225,000 paving budget hasn’t been spent yet because the paving bids came in over 30 percent higher than expected. The town now has to decide whether to wait until next spring for the paving prices to come down or do a lot less paving than planned this year.
“The biggest thing to me is we’re looking for more favorable rates because with a 30 percent increase we’re gonna have to pave 30 percent less roads and streets,” said Beauregard. “Do we really want to be paving 30 percent less streets for the same money?”
Whitehead said that even with the delay in paving the town will continue to do road repairs and patching as needed.
“If there’s an issue, we’ve gotta resolve it,” said Whitehead.
Despite the financial complication, town officials said there will still be some paving going on this summer including the grant-funded Breezy Hill Road project and construction-related paving after the completion of the ongoing storm water/sewer separation project in the Pleasant Street neighborhood. That project also includes Gilman Avenue, Waterman Circle, Farmer Drive, School Street and Nelson Street.
Last year, the town increased its paving budget to $100,000 which allowed for the paving of some of the most troubled roads in St. Johnsbury including Mt Pisgah Road, Higgins Hill Road and Goss Hollow Road.
