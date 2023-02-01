LITTLETON — Lakeway Elementary School has restricted the use of most faucets and fountains due to elevated levels of lead.
Recent state-mandated tests found that 41 out of 62 samples taken from LES drinking water outlets contained lead levels above the state maximum of 5 parts per billion (ppb).
One part per billion is the equivalent of one drop of water in an Olympic swimming pool.
The school district sent a letter to parents Tuesday that said, “We have removed access to these outlets until the problems can be corrected.”
The letter explained that three classroom sinks had lead levels over 100 ppb and were turned off completely and 38 other sinks, taps, and bubblers with levels above 5 ppb were permanently posted “no drinking” and limited to hand-washing only.
Superintendent William Hart could not be reached for comment.
The School Board is slated to discuss the matter at its next meeting on Feb. 13.
The tests were done in compliance with House Bill 1421, which lowered the state maximum from 15 to 5 ppb and requires schools and licensed childcare facilities to test for lead in drinking water three times before June 30, 2024.
Under the law, school administrators have 90 days to submit a remediation plan to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) for approval.
It is the latest problem to befall Lakeway Elementary. The aging 73-year-old school has dozens of building code and life-safety violations and high maintenance costs due to inefficiencies and ongoing repairs.
The School Board has taken steps to replace the school and expects to submit a new building project for voter approval in 2024.
LEAD THREATS
Lead is a toxic heavy metal that has a range of adverse health effects if inhaled or swallowed.
According to NHDES, lead rarely occurs naturally in New Hampshire’s drinking water sources, but the metal can enter drinking water due to the wearing away of piping, plumbing fixtures, or solder.
Lead can be harmful to humans and animals, causing health problems from high blood pressure to nervous system disorders, according to NHDES.
Children under the age of 6, including unborn babies, are the most at risk because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults’ bodies, according to NHDES.
The Centers for Disease Control states, “A dose of lead that would have little effect on an adult can have a significant effect on a child. In children, low levels of exposure have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing, and impaired formation and function of blood cells.”
According to the CDC, lead is persistent, and it can bioaccumulate in the body over time.
To support schools and childcare facilities in meeting the requirements of House Bill 1421, NHDES has launched the Get the Lead Out of Drinking Water Program. The program provides resources and technical support to schools and childcare facilities testing for and correcting sources of lead in drinking water.
Since March 2022, Get the Lead Out of Drinking Water team members have contacted over 550 schools and childcare facilities to collect outstanding sampling and remediation data.
For more information visit https://www.des.nh.gov/water/drinking-water/lead and https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/basic-information-about-lead-drinking-water
LAKEWAY LEAD LEVELS
Drinking Fixtures Posted For No Drinking/Hand Wash Only (w/ lead parts per billion): Room 105 Bathroom Sink - Nurse (7.15 ppb); Room 109 Sink (10.9 ppb); Room 110 Sink (12.1 ppb); Room 115 Bathroom Sink (14.2 ppb); Room 117 Sink (13.2 ppb); Room 122 Gym Water Fountain (7.54 ppb); Room 125 Sink (7.54 ppb); Room 127 Sink (18.6 ppb); Room 128 Sink (15.8 ppb); Room 129 1st Floor Girls Sink Left (16.4 ppb); Room 129 1st Floor Girls Sink Middle (16.1 ppb); Room 129 1st Floor Girls Sink Right (8.09 ppb); Room 130 1st Floor Boys Sink Left (5.47 ppb); Room 130 1st Floor Boys Sink Middle (13.4 ppb); Room 130 1st Floor Boys Sink Right (15.8 ppb); Room 132 Sink (16 ppb); Room 133 Sink (14.8 ppb); Room 134 Sink (8.11 ppb); Room 135 Sink (20.1 ppb); Room 136 Sink (6.43 ppb); K Wing Water Fountain (18 ppb); Room 143 Sink (12.7 ppb); Room 144 Sink (10.2 ppb); Room 146 Sink (6.4 ppb); Room 202 Bathroom Sink (69.7 ppb); Room 206 Sink (35.4 ppb); Room 209 Sink (5.35 ppb); Room 210 2nd Floor Girls Left (12.4 ppb); Room 210 2nd Floor Girls Middle (9.12 ppb); Room 210 2nd Floor Girls Right (9.7 ppb); Room 212 2nd Floor Boys Left (6.93 ppb); Room 212 2nd Floor Boys Middle (8.27 ppb); Room 212 2nd Floor Boys Right (11.2 ppb); Room 213 Sink (12.1 ppb); Room 214 Sink (13.4 ppb); Room 215 Sink (16.1 ppb); Room 217 Sink (17 ppb); Room 218 Sink (5.16 ppb)
Fixtures Turned Off (w/ lead parts per billion): Room 118 Sink (1,480 ppb); Room 207 Sink (501 ppb); Room 145 Sink (133 ppb)
