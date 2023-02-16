High Profile Vermont Homicide Case Expected To Close

Burlington Police are expected to publicly announce within the coming days that one of the highest-profile unsolved homicides in Vermont history is being closed out. The killer of the Milton teacher is dead.

Rita Curran, 24, had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled at her apartment at 17 Brookes Avenue the night of July 19, 1971, police said. Curran, a graduate of Trinity College, was a second-grade teacher in her hometown of Milton when somebody entered her unlocked apartment and killed her. Curran’s body was found during the early morning hours of July 20, 1971, when her roommates returned from a popular restaurant on U.S. 7 in Shelburne.

