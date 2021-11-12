High School Senior Project Nets $5,675 For Danville Fire Department
Buy Now

Presenting a check to the Danville Fire Department, which represents the funds raised to support the organization by Logan Goodwin, as part of his senior high school project, are: front from left, Firefighter Laci Sandvil; Goodwin; Lt. Tom Vogel and Capt. Jonathan Austin-Short; back row, Roland Heath, second assistant chief; DJ Hodgdon, firefighter; Evan Oleson, firefighter; Tasha Cochran, firefighter; Seth Sjolander, firefighter; Bennett Cochran, firefighter; and Fire Chief Troy Cochran. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

DANVILLE — The coffers of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department were enriched by the donation of $5,675 by junior firefighter, Logan Goodwin, a Danville High School senior who spearheaded the fundraising campaign for the fire department as his senior high school project.

With family and fire department members in attendance for the presentation Wednesday night at the fire station, “I didn’t really know what I was going to do [for a senior project], then I joined the fire department in February,” Goodwin said. “I really wanted to do something for them, so I chose the spaghetti dinner and silent auction.” That was held at the high school on Nov. 5.

Of the $5,675, the sum of $1,450 came from Modern Woodman of America, Goodwin said, while the rest came from the Nov. 5th fundraiser. Modern Woodmen sponsored the fundraiser, which Goodwin hosted.

What might the check go toward at the department? “Every 10 years we’re supposed to get new gear for fighting fires,” he replied. “We need some of that gear really bad – jackets, boots, pants,” etc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments