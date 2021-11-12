High School Senior Project Nets $5,675 For Danville Fire Department

DANVILLE — The coffers of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department were enriched by the donation of $5,675 by junior firefighter, Logan Goodwin, a Danville High School senior who spearheaded the fundraising campaign for the fire department as his senior high school project.
With family and fire department members in attendance for the presentation Wednesday night at the fire station, “I didn’t really know what I was going to do [for a senior project], then I joined the fire department in February,” Goodwin said. “I really wanted to do something for them, so I chose the spaghetti dinner and silent auction.” That was held at the high school on Nov. 5.
Of the $5,675, the sum of $1,450 came from Modern Woodman of America, Goodwin said, while the rest came from the Nov. 5th fundraiser. Modern Woodmen sponsored the fundraiser, which Goodwin hosted.
What might the check go toward at the department? “Every 10 years we’re supposed to get new gear for fighting fires,” he replied. “We need some of that gear really bad – jackets, boots, pants,” etc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.