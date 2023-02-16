High Speed Chase Suspect Arrested After Driving Onto Snowmobile Trail

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron set $5,000 bail on a Colebrook man who allegedly fled police at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour in Vermont.
Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges of eluding police and drunken driving - 4th offense and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license for DUI.
“The court does find that Mr. Parker poses a risk of flight,” said Judge Jiron. “It’s the behavior in these new charges that make the case…There were several of them (police) chasing him for many miles with their lights and sirens…He definitely, from the court’s point of view, poses a risk of flight.”
Essex Superior Court
The bail and conditions of release set by the judge came at the request of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
“He has six prior DUI’s,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “The conduct at issue was extraordinarily reckless and dangerous to the public. According to the New Hampshire Police Officer, he drove in Vermont at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.”
Illuzzi also argued that Parker has an extensive criminal record, is a danger to the public, a risk of flight and has no ties to Vermont.
Defense attorney Laura Wilson said, based on her conversations with Parker, that he would not be able to afford the $5,000 bail requested by Illuzzi.
She then asked the court to impose an unsecured appearance bond. But the judge ruled in favor of the state on the bail argument. As of Thursday night, Parker was still being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
New Hampshire Police said they attempted to stop the car Parker was driving in Colebrook, N.H. on the evening of Feb. 15 because the car was operating without most of its required lights.
Police said the car did not stop and then crossed over the Vermont border into Lemington and then headed south on Route 102.
The New Hampshire police then contacted the Vermont State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
But police said Parker still refused to stop despite multiple police units pursuing him. But Parker was again spotted on Route 2 in Lunenburg by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel.
Parker then turned onto Perkins Road in Lunenburg - which is a class 4 road which turns into a snowmobile trail.
“The vehicle got stuck on the snowmobile trail,” wrote Deputy Engel in his report, “I performed a high risk motor vehicle stop from my cruiser, which he complied with. I had the male come to the rear of his vehicle and put his hands on the roof. I checked for additional occupants in the vehicle, there were none. I cuffed the operator and walked him back to my cruiser.”
Parker faces a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and $16,000 in fines.
