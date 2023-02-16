High Speed Chase Suspect Arrested After Driving Onto Snowmobile Trail
Lyford Parker

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron set $5,000 bail on a Colebrook man who allegedly fled police at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour in Vermont.

Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges of eluding police and drunken driving - 4th offense and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license for DUI.

