High-speed Pursuit Ends With Bethlehem Man’s Arrest

This aerial view shows where the police pursuit ended in Canterbury, N.H. Saturday morning. (Courtesy photo)

Steven Seaman, 22, of Bethlehem was arrested following a dangerous pursuit that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

New Hampshire State Police attempted to stop Seaman for driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze without a rear license plate on I-93 north in Canterbury at approximately 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

