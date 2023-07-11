WEST DANVILLE — The water got so high on Joe’s Pond Monday night that the fire department encouraged residents to evacuate their camps and homes.
No injuries were reported in the storm event that flooded basements, swamped boats, detached and submerged docks and even sent a pontoon down the pond over the dam and into the flooded and raging Joe’s Brook.
It posed a significant danger in the minds of emergency officials who decided to encourage evacuation.
“Due to the rising water on Joe’s Pond and imminent threat of flooding Danville Fire Department commenced evacuation of all camps on the pond from Sandy Beach Lane to Island Dr. on both sides of the pond,” the department reported on social media.
Evacuation of camps on Channel Drive proved to be the most challenging because they could not be accessed by road. The drive was flooded over, preventing access by truck and efforts to reach the camps with the department’s Ranger on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail also failed due to flooding. Danville Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt called for the rescue boat at St. Johnsbury Fire Department, but before it could arrive and be deployed, camp owners on the pond gave the fire department use of two pontoon boats to get to the Channel Drive residents.
A designated shelter space in Danville at CALEX Ambulance West facility on Brainerd Street in Danville was opened to receive and provide shelter and comfort to anyone displaced from their homes. CALEX Director Michael Wright said he knew only one couple who took advantage of the option and that it was only for a short time.
The chief reported that firefighters contacted every occupied camp and encouraged evacuation. Some agreed, and others did not.
The chief’s message was posted about 3 a.m. on Tuesday when he considered things to be getting more dangerous.
“The threat to life safety is increasing steadily as flood waters drain into the pond,” he said.
The Route 2 side of the pond saw the highest waterline.
The dam was opened wide, the chief wrote, but “Water is entering Joe’s pond faster than it can get out of the dam causing the water level to rise.”
Hasting’s Store was opened to provide refreshments to emergency workers, camp dwellers and travelers who were encountering impassable roads further west toward Marshfield on Route 2 and Hardwick on Rt. 15.
The store was doing a brisk business later on Tuesday when the sun was shining and the camp owners were taking stock of the damage done by the high water.
Several people walked over to the dam to see the rushing waters of Joe’s Brook as it carried a storm-surge volume of water out of Joe’s Pond. Also carried into the brook were watercraft.
Joe Turner, from Point Comfort on the pond along Rt. 2, said he was told that one of the camp owners had lost his pontoon boat over the dam and down the brook. It could not be seen from the top of the bank near the dam, but another boat was visible. It was a speed boat, and it was pinned against rocks and trees. The crashing water thrashed it but did not dislodge it.
Joe’s Pond camp owner Richard Haggett called the storm impact on the lake from Monday and Monday night among the three biggest he can remember, and he’s been there for more than 50 years.
Ralph Bissell, 91, of Walden, who was visiting with people at Hasting’s Store, said he can’t remember when the water was so high on Joe’s Pond Beach.
