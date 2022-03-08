High Winds dealt a blow to Hastings Store early Tuesday morning by peeling a sizeable portion of the metal roof back.
Portions of the roof facing Route 2 were blown to the ground and there was other damage on the back of the building, including on a smaller roof that helped cover the exhaust equipment for the store’s kitchen.
Jenny Rafuse, owner and the fourth generation of the Hastings family to operate the country store, said she was on her way to the store at 4:15 a.m. to cook a batch of doughnuts and was receiving text messages about the damage.
There were pieces of roofing material scattered about the area and across the street, a porta-potty had been blown 40 feet from its original location and tipped over.
Rafuse and Sharon Emerson, an employee who lives a few miles from the store, said the wind was howling overnight.
“It’s quite extraordinary,” said Rafuse. She said her dad, Garey, who used to own and run the business and still lives above the store didn’t wake when it happened.
“He slept through the whole thing,” she said, noting that high winds are pretty common in West Danville and there often is overnight noise from idling trucks in the parking area across Route 2.
The roof, a standing seam metal roof, is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, said Rafuse, who was taking the damage in stride and hoping to turn crisis into opportunity.
“All you can do is laugh,” said Rafuse
Rafuse said she was consulting with Vermont Historic Preservation about appropriate replacement and is hopeful she may be able to repair the building and end up with a more efficient building and perhaps even some solar panels to help bring the historic structure into the 21st century.
The first step, though, is for Rodd Roofing to re-secure the roof that peeled up like a banana to prevent damage to the living quarters and store underneath.
Emerson said the wind and damage were the talk of the store Tuesday morning as regulars stopped in. One customer even suggested he would contribute to a fundraiser to help the store if one was launched.
The weather team at Fairbanks Museum reported there was a front that moved through overnight resulting in some fairly fast recorded wind gusts around Caledonia County, including 47/48 mph at Caledonia Airport just after 10 p.m. with frequent gusts in the upper 30s and low 40s there the rest of the night.
Meteorologist Steve Maleski said he estimated gusts up to 50 mph at higher elevations.
A weather station on Route 2 in Cabot recorded a max gust of 42 mph around 10 p.m. and a station in North Danville recorded a gust of 39 mph.
Meteorologist Lawrence Hayes said wind coming across Joe’s Pond has relatively little resistance, though the absence of other damage in the area and limited data leaves much to speculation.
St. Johnsbury dispatch said the only emergency call related to wind damage they were aware of overnight aside from the damage to Hastings Store was a tree down across part of Route 2 near Joe’s Pond that was reported to Vermont State Police at 10:42 p.m. Monday night.
Hastings Store has been in the Hastings family since Jennie Underwood Hastings purchased the business in 1913. The general store has been in operation since 1853. The general store also serves as the West Danville Post Office.
