LYNDON CENTER – The 11th Annual Veterans Summit was held on Vermont State University’s Lyndon Campus on Wednesday, June 14. Two-hundred-and thirty people were in attendance.

“Great things happen at the Summit because veterans, their family members, and stakeholders get together to share valuable information and to support one another,” said Thom Anderson, Vermont State Registrar, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Veterans Summit organizer. “The exhibitors provide a wide array of services and resources. The speakers and presenters bring fresh insights, expertise, and inspiration. There is something of value for everyone.”

