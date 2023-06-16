LYNDON CENTER – The 11th Annual Veterans Summit was held on Vermont State University’s Lyndon Campus on Wednesday, June 14. Two-hundred-and thirty people were in attendance.
“Great things happen at the Summit because veterans, their family members, and stakeholders get together to share valuable information and to support one another,” said Thom Anderson, Vermont State Registrar, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Veterans Summit organizer. “The exhibitors provide a wide array of services and resources. The speakers and presenters bring fresh insights, expertise, and inspiration. There is something of value for everyone.”
The event featured keynote speaker Robert Bellows, founder of The Warrior StoryField, a collaborative sculpture project with a core mission of exploring what it takes for warriors to come home from war. Bellows is a metal sculptor who has worked as an artist in Longmont, Colorado, for over 45 years.
Bellows was accompanied by videographer and U.S. Army veteran John P. Golden. Heather Lafont, a U.S. Navy veteran and alum of Northern Vermont University was the event emcee. Lafont joined the Navy out of high school and served four years on active duty in Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, Virginia, before transitioning to the Department of the Navy as a manpower and management analyst for ten years. Lafont is currently pursuing a master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling with Vermont State.
Breakout sessions explored a variety of topics including a state legislative update on veterans affairs, a Q & A session with a Veterans Affairs representative, best practices for employers looking to hire and work with veterans, and a fun session on tying flies for fly fishing. More than 50 veteran service organizations staffed information tables at this event, offering a one-stop shop for services, clubs, and resources. A complimentary dinner was provided along with a beer tasting by 14th Star Brewing Company.
“As Vermont’s rural public higher education system, we have a strong connection with the National Guard and with service opportunities,” said Mike Smith, interim president of Vermont State University. “On behalf of Vermont State University, we express our profound appreciation to our Veterans and service members,” he continued. Smith served the United States as a member of SEAL Team Two.
Vermont State University joins the State of Vermont in supporting Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program scholarships, which are administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC). The Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program covers tuition at Vermont State University, or up to the in-state tuition rate at UVM or other institutions. Active members of the Vermont National Guard who agree to complete the service requirements of the program may access an interest-free forgivable loan.
In the 2022-2023 academic year, twenty-one Vermont State University students received this tuition benefit to further their education in fields essential to Vermont’s workforce needs, including nursing, paramedicine, construction management, education, dental hygiene, and criminal justice, said President Smith. “These students are entering the Vermont workforce with essential skills and training from their time in the service and are filling critical workforce shortages across the state.”
“We are very proud of our 20-plus year partnership with the Vermont National Guard,” added Scott Giles, President and CEO of Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. “The Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program helps individuals access an excellent college education, while simultaneously training to learn critical skills and support our communities. Through our partnership, we are able to support students to achieve higher education while helping create a vibrant, strong, and skilled workforce.”
“Service in the Vermont National Guard can provide a service member with a tuition free college experience,” said Col. Tracey Poirier, director of the joint staff, Vermont National Guard. “This benefit can’t be overstated. I hope our Veterans, those currently serving, and future members take advantage of this benefit,” said Poirier.
For more information, see VermontState..edu/VeteransSummit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.