LYNDON — One highway department.
One highway department tax rate.
That could happen under a town-village merger proposal in development.
The merger would unite the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a single nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
Doing so would remove town- and village jurisdictions, and allow a unified department to assign manpower without limits.
It would also create a more equitable funding system.
Under the current arrangement, village taxpayers contribute more per capita to support VPW than town taxpayers contribute to support the Town Highway Department.
That disparity can be seen in the tax rate.
The village municipal tax rate is 55 cents higher than the town’s, largely due to the highway funding discrepancy.
Of course, there would be a tradeoff.
In order to equalize the highway tax rate and establish a single tax bill, the town would see a 31-cent tax increase and the village would see a 9-cent decrease, according to back-of-the-napkin calculations using 2021 numbers.
Rep. Marty Feltus, a member of the town-village merger committee, defended the tax shift as a matter of fairness.
Located in the heart of the community, the village is a heavily-trafficked, two-and-a-half-square-mile stretch of retail, restaurants, parks and homes.
Just about everyone in town uses the village roads, sidewalks and water system for one reason or another, and they have an obligation to support it equally, Feltus said.
“My concern is what I see as the inequity of taxes between the town and village,” she said. “I just feel that those outside the village have a responsibility to the infrastructure and everything else that goes on in the village.”
The town-village merger committee is in the early stages of crafting a merger proposal.
They met for the second time on Friday morning, and they are expected to develop a merger proposal by September and put it to voters at the midterm elections in November.
The committee was formed in response to strong voter support.
In March, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.
A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
The 2006 merger proposal will serve as the framework for a renewed effort. It would have to be updated, and adjusted to current circumstances.
Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).
An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and services.
As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would also be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, park ownership and maintenance.
The Village Trustees would be eliminated and the Select Board would be expanded from three to five members.
A merger is a multi-step process and would also require legislative ratification.
