Highway Pursuit Leads To Arrest Of Alleged NEK Drug Dealer In Waterford
Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was injured while trying to stop a drug suspect from fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate-91 in St. Johnsbury. (VSP File Photo) https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/angela-birk-traffic-stop/video_0d95c314-9b24-11ec-b120-3b742663a6a5.html

Police arrested another suspected Northeast Kingdom drug dealer on Interstate-93 in Waterford last week and seized cocaine and thousands of bags of fentanyl.

That’s according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

