Highway Pursuit Leads To Arrest Of Alleged NEK Drug Dealer In Waterford

Police arrested another suspected Northeast Kingdom drug dealer on Interstate-93 in Waterford last week and seized cocaine and thousands of bags of fentanyl.
That’s according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz, 27, of Springfield, Mass., has been the subject of an arrest warrant since March after he and three other suspects were indicted on drug conspiracy charges in Orleans County.
According to a motion for detention filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Lasher on Monday, Ortiz was a passenger in a car that was stopped by law enforcement on Friday, Aug. 5.
U.S. District Court
“The vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger quickly drove away after initially stopping for law enforcement,” wrote AUSA Lasher. “Despite sustaining significant damage to all four tires from the use of stop sticks, the vehicle continued to drive for over 15 miles attempting to elude police.”
Police say the car was southbound on I-93 in Waterford when it went off the road.
“When the vehicle finally stopped after departing the road and wrecking, the defendant fled from the vehicle on foot and attempted to hide in a tree line,” wrote AUSA Lasher. “Pursuing investigators apprehended him, and they located a bag and phone the defendant had discarded while fleeing. The bag contained approximately 2,800 glassine baggies of suspected fentanyl and approximately 19 grams of cocaine base.”
Officials say Ortiz was accompanied in the car by two other adults and a 17-year-old girl.
“He might have been romantically entangled with a seventeen-year-old girl who was in the vehicle with him at the time of his arrest in this case,” wrote AUSA Lasher.
On Tuesday, Ortiz pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and was ordered by Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle to be detained pending further proceedings.
The Waterford arrest of Ortiz comes two months after the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested his alleged co-conspirator, Romello Appleton, 25, also of Springfield, Mass.
A grand jury alleges that between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, Ortiz, Appleton and two other suspects were dealing cocaine and fentanyl out of a house at 170 School Street in Westfield.
Federal prosecutors also say Ortiz has engaged in “protracted drug-distribution activities in and around northeast Vermont” for several years including Caledonia County.
“The defendant was previously arrested in Lyndonville for a drug-distribution case in June 2018,” wrote AUSA Lasher. “That arrest led to his conviction of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl in the State of Vermont on or about December 5, 2018; he was sentenced to a period of 2-8 years.”
Investigators say Ortiz has been “hosted” by multiple drug users in their homes which he used to prepare and distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl while paying the hosts with drugs.
“While in Vermont, the defendant has stayed with multiple drug users to exploit their residences and acquaintances for the distribution of narcotics,” wrote AUSA Lasher. “Indeed, the seventeen-year-old girl in his company at the time of his arrest appears to have been the daughter of one of those hosts.”
Ortiz is also accused of operating out of homes in Island Pond, Lunenburg, and Richford, Vermont.
Police say Ortiz was also a passenger in a car that allegedly dragged a Vermont State Trooper for about 50 yards along Interstate-91 in St. Johnsbury during a drug-related traffic stop in February.
Angela Birk, 40, of Newport is accused of dragging Sgt. Matthew Tarricone along the highway before he was able to let go of the vehicle. Birk then fled police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, according to court documents.
Police say Ortiz was a passenger in the car and that Birk has now been accused by federal authorities of helping Ortiz traffic drugs into Vermont.
“Investigators stopped a vehicle in which the defendant (Ortiz) was a passenger,” wrote AUSA Lasher. “Despite having initially stopped, the vehicle sped away from the scene as a canine officer approached…. The Trooper who was dragged indicated the defendant had told the driver to drive.”
Sgt. Tarricone, who is assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, sustained injuries to his head, face, elbow and knee during the alleged incident.
