Six years after being implemented, the Hike Safe card has for the first time exceeded $200,000 in annual revenue for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s search and rescue missions and has helped grow a pot of money for new equipment purchases.
On Thursday, NHFG Col. Kevin Jordan, the department’s top law enforcement officer, spoke of the benefits of the card program, how billable search and rescues in 2021 for those hikers deemed reckless stack up with last year, the difficulty of collecting money, and his vision for NHFG’s search and rescue division as New Hampshire and the White Mountains become an ever more popular destination for those hitting the trails.
Annually, NHFG typically does 190 search and rescue missions, with a small fraction being billed to those rescued.
To date in 2021, a half dozen hikers have been billed.
“We’re about on track for 2021,” said Jordan. “We have six billed rescues at this point and in 2020 we billed 14. We usually bill anywhere from 12 to 14 each year. This year’s half over and we’re on track, unless we get a big flood in the fall.”
The average bill is about $4,000.
“We are able to collect 62 percent,” said Jordan. “It’s not a high collection rate. Unfortunately, some people have an inability to pay. There’s all kinds of payment programs and we try to reduce the cost and settle for less.”
Collecting bills is labor intensive, requires tracking and setting up a payment plan, and would in effect make the department a collection agency, which is not a good system, he said.
Still, while the collection rate is less than ideal and doesn’t help the department cover the cost of a search and rescue, Jordan said the fact that NHFG does bill some hikers can act as a deterrent and make other hikers think twice about going into the mountains unprepared.
“I think it prevents some calls because it makes people think,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to get a good hiking message out and we use it as a springboard to say the way to avoid this is to prepare for your hike and carry this type of equipment.”
NHFG does not bill for fatalities and very rarely for injuries.
“It has to be reckless behavior that really could have been avoided with some planning,” said Jordan.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging last year and with just about every event and recreational activity canceled, record numbers of people took to New Hampshire trails, many of them families, which Jordan said is a positive thing and good for the state and the economy.
This year’s number of hikers might be lower, but not by much.
More and more of them having been buying the voluntary Hike Safe card, costing $25 for individuals and $35 for families and educating hikers about safety and shielding them from any cost if a NHFG search team needs to be called out to find them and assist them to safety.
The cards are valid for a calendar year and must be renewed annually.
The card came out of legislation seeking to solve some budget challenges for NHFG, which is a self-funded department that generates a third of its money from hunting and fishing licenses and permit fees, a third registration fees for snow machines, boats and Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles, and a third from federal funds.
In the last year, the Hike Safe Card alone brought in excess of $200,000 in revenue, all going to a dedicated search and rescue fund.
“That was a new mark and broke all records,” said Jordan. “We’re selling thousands of them and this year we’re on track to hit the same goal. We named it Hike Safe for a reason. We want people to look at safe hiking practices.”
Along with the billing, it’s part of a package for hiker education, and it’s working, he said.
The Hike Safe revenue is used for equipment purchases and replacing equipment.
“For the first time, I was able to purchase a single cruiser with the search and rescue money, which we should have been doing right along,” said Jordan. “We buy cruisers out of OHRV money, out of law enforcement money, and out of search and rescue money, and we haven’t been able to do search and rescue with cruisers in over a decade. This was the first time in a long time we were able to do that and it was a big plus.”
The cost for search and rescue missions is not increasing fast, but it is on the rise, to the tune $310,000 to $340,000 during the last 10 years.
NHFG generates about $180,000 a year through registrations of OHRVs, snowmobiles, and boats, with $1 per registration going to search and rescues.
“That Hike Safe card helps to supplement that deficit,” said Jordan. “For a number of years, we haven’t had to go back to the Fish and Game fund to grab license money to make ends meet. We were able to do it through the $180,000 on those registrations and the Hike Safe contributions.”
Ideally, NHFG would like to develop a succession plan for equipment and training, but insufficient funds is still an issue, as is having a more consistent and predictable search and rescue budget, he said.
“We don’t know what Hike Safe is going to bring in and it’s hard to budget for money you don’t know is going to come in, but at the end for the year when the revenues have come in and the bills are paid it’s been good the last couple of years,” said Jordan. “I’ve had the money to get some of the things that we needed.”
A reliable search and rescue budget remains the goal.
The Hike Safe web site is a good site that details safety and which equipment to bring, he said.
“Our largest number of calls for service are people who just don’t prepare,” said Jordan. “Prepare for nighttime, for instance, and have some of those basic tools and be prepared to self-rescue.”
