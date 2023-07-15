Hiker Assisted Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

New Hampshire Fish and Game

SARGENT’S PURCHASE — A Massachusetts woman was assisted down Mt. Washington after becoming dehydrated and feeling ill on July 14 after taking the Cog Railway up the mountain.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Veronica Hagerman, 58, of Attleboro, Mass., took The Cog Railway to the summit of Mt. Washington with her husband and then hiked down via Crawford Path to the Lakes of the Clouds AMC hut.

