Hiker Assisted Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

SARGENT’S PURCHASE — A Massachusetts woman was assisted down Mt. Washington after becoming dehydrated and feeling ill on July 14 after taking the Cog Railway up the mountain.
At approximately 11:45 a.m., Veronica Hagerman, 58, of Attleboro, Mass., took The Cog Railway to the summit of Mt. Washington with her husband and then hiked down via Crawford Path to the Lakes of the Clouds AMC hut.
They continued to hike down the mountain by taking the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail. They were attempting to hike back to their vehicle that was parked at The Cog Railway.
While attempting to make this hike down, Hagerman reportedly started to become dehydrated and feel sick. Her husband called 911 at approximately 7:45 p.m. This call prompted a response from New Hampshire Fish and Game. A conservation officer requested assistance from AMC to hike fluids and food down to Hagerman in an attempt to keep her moving down the mountain and avoid carrying her down in a litter.
AMC employees from Lakes of the Clouds Hut were able to reach the hikers and give them food and fluid. Those AMC volunteers had to leave all supplies with Hagerman and hike back up to Lakes in the Clouds AMC Hut in an attempt to avoid a pending lightning storm.
As AMC Volunteers headed back up the mountain, leaving the supplies with Hagerman, a conservation officer and three Twin Mountain Ambulance members hiked up the trail from The Cog, and met with Hagerman around 11 p.m. She was given more fluids and food and after having clear vitals, started down the mountain using trekking poles.
Hiking with assistance from rescuers, Hagerman made it to the Base Station of The Cog Railway at 1:20 a.m. She was transported by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital.
