Hiker Assisted Down Crawford Path In NH

Rescuers helped a hiker complete the final mile of the Crawford Path at midnight on Tuesday. (Contributed Photo)

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. — Fish & Game was notified Tuesday of a hiker reportedly suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Crawford Path, approximately one mile from the trailhead at Route 302.

The call had been made by a fellow hiker who ran down to Route 302 in order to get cell phone coverage. Due to the medical nature of the call Twin Mountain Fire & EMS was toned out.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments