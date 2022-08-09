Hiker Assisted Down Crawford Path In NH

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. — Fish & Game was notified Tuesday of a hiker reportedly suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Crawford Path, approximately one mile from the trailhead at Route 302.
The call had been made by a fellow hiker who ran down to Route 302 in order to get cell phone coverage. Due to the medical nature of the call Twin Mountain Fire & EMS was toned out.
EMS personnel and a conservation officer hiked the one mile in to the hiker. After an assessment, it was determined that the hiker, identified as Sreenivasa Kumbam, 53, of Montville, NJ was not having a medical emergency; he was likely suffering from dehydration and exhaustion, rescue personnel stated. Provided Gatorade, he was able to continue hiking under his own power.
After an hour and a half, Kumbam made it to Route 302 at approximately 3 a.m. A medical assessment concluded Kumbam suffered no serious medical condition. He had been hiking with two others who were attempting to complete a full north-to-south Presidential Traverse.
Rescue personnel stated all the hikers were prepared and carried all necessary equipment to undertake such a hike. Kumbam had hiked several of the peaks in the Presidential Range before, but this was his first time attempting to complete a full Presidential Traverse.
