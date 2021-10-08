TWIN MOUNTAIN — On the afternoon of Oct. 7, rescue personnel responded to the Mt. Martha Trail in Twin Mountain to assist a hiker who was suffering from an unknown medical condition.
At approximately 12 p.m. authorities received a 911 call indicating that a hiker was not doing well and needed assistance on Mt. Martha. The location was given as being right on the trail approximately 1.3 miles into the woods from the trailhead on Route 115.
Rescue personnel from the Twin Mountain Fire Department were immediately contacted by New Hampshire Fish and Game and provided a quick response to the scene. Two NH Fish and Game Department Conservation officers responded, as well to provide additional resources.
Shortly after 1 p.m. rescuers located 71-year-old Peter Chadwick, of Northwood, N.H. at the aforementioned location. Also on scene was a doctor who was out hiking the trail that day and had stopped to render assistance. After being evaluated, resting and taking the time to eat and drink water, Chadwick was able to make his way down the trail under his own power. The rescue party arrived safely at the trailhead at 2:53 p.m.
Once roadside, Chadwick was evaluated by Twin Mountain Ambulance personnel. After evaluation, Chadwick left the scene with his wife in their personal vehicle to rest and potentially seek further evaluation closer to their home.
