Sargent’s Purchase – A hiker reportedly suffering from a medical condition on the Crawford path approximately ¾ of a mile from the summit of Mt. Washington requested assistance from Fish and Game Conservation Officers Saturday at about 6 p.m.

The hiker, identified as Emil Babu, of Philadelphia, Pa., was hiking with two other companions when he started experiencing difficulty breathing. He told one of his hiking companion to make a call to 911.

