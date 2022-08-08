Hiker Carried Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — On Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail.
After a conversation with the injured party and her hiking companion, it was decided that she would try and continue to make it down under her own power and with the assistance of those in her group. After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR), and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LSAR) responded to the call and hiked in 1.75 miles with a rescue litter.
The hiker, Sonja Weldon, 49, of Newton, Mass., had been descending the trail with a large group when she slipped and suffered the injury. A WMNF employee came upon Weldon and her hiking party and called it in to authorities. AMC also sent down a hut crew member from Lakes of the Clouds hut to assist.
After rescue personnel arrived on scene, the injured leg was splinted and Weldon was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 6 p.m. Weldon and her hiking party were on the last day of a multi-day event and had been hiking since Thursday. Conservation officers said they were well-prepared for the hike, and for an extended stay on the mountain if help was not immediately available.
