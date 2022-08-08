Hiker Carried Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

Rescuers helped a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — On Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail.

After a conversation with the injured party and her hiking companion, it was decided that she would try and continue to make it down under her own power and with the assistance of those in her group. After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.

