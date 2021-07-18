Hiker Carried Down From Mt. Adams

A New Hampshire man, who previously served on a mountain rescue team, suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while descending Mt. Adams.
69-year-old Guy Jubinville of Moultonborough was coming down Spur trail, after summiting Mt. Adams, and slipped on a rock slab around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He said that it was not a hard fall but enough to suffer a leg injury that would not allow him to walk out on his own.
Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Randolph Mountain Club, and Conservation Officers responded to the call and hiked up to carry Jubinville down.
Jubinville was an extremely experienced hiker and was a past member of AVSAR for many years. It was difficult for Jubinville to make the call for help as he knows firsthand how much effort goes into a carry-out.
Jubinville arrived at the parking lot at approximately 7:45 p.m. and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Gorham Ambulance for treatment of his injury.
