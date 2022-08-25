Hiker Carried Out Off Edmands Path

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. — The recent spate of hiker rescues and carry-outs continued Wednesday with the carryout of a Rhode Island man off the Edmands Path.
Fish & Game conservation officers were notified at about 12:45 p.m. of a hiker with an unknown leg injury incurred while descending Edmands Path in Bean’s Grant. The call had come in via 911 and the GPS coordinate placed the hiker two miles up from the trailhead off Mt. Clinton Rd.
The hiker, identified as Michael Haley, 61, of Coventry, RI was working his way down a steep section of trail when he was injured. He and his wife attempted to splint the injured leg and tried to continue down, but he was unable to continue under his own power, and a rescue response was initiated with multiple conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.
The first members of the rescue team made contact with the Haleys just after 3 p.m. After an assessment, Haley was fitted with a brace provided by rescuers. With assistance, Haley attempted to continue down the trail. After approximately 50 minutes of extremely slow progress, Haley was placed in the litter and carried him the rest of the way down the trail.
The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. Haley opted to forgo an ambulance and instead chose to seek medical treatment on his own. It was the fourth carryout rescue in recent days in the region.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.