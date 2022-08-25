Hiker Carried Out Off Edmands Path
Buy Now

Fish and Game conservation officers and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue volunteers carried an injured hiker on Saturday, July 10. (Courtesy photo by the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team)

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. — The recent spate of hiker rescues and carry-outs continued Wednesday with the carryout of a Rhode Island man off the Edmands Path.

Fish & Game conservation officers were notified at about 12:45 p.m. of a hiker with an unknown leg injury incurred while descending Edmands Path in Bean’s Grant. The call had come in via 911 and the GPS coordinate placed the hiker two miles up from the trailhead off Mt. Clinton Rd.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments