THOMPSON & MESERVES PURCHASES — A man was rescued from atop the Presidential Range after running into treacherous weather over the weekend, officials said.
Rescuers found the man near the summit of Mt. Clay late on Saturday. He was unresponsive and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with severe hypothermia. His name was withheld and his condition was unknown.
The man texted for help at around 6:30 p.m., telling his wife “he was cold and wet and could not continue on” and “felt he would die without a rescue,” officials said.
The incident occurred in the middle of a busy day for Fish and Game. Multiple hikers were caught unprepared as conditions deteriorated in the higher elevations. Many called for rescue from freezing temperatures, hurricane force winds, and heavy rain, sleet, and snow.
Conservation officers were in the middle of another response, a hiker carry-out in Shelburne, when the Mt. Clay call came in.
Additional manpower was summoned and a rescue team, made up of Fish and Game’s Advanced Rescue Team and the North Conway-based Mountain Rescue Services, was quickly assembled.
The first group was transported up the Auto Road and dropped off near the Mt. Washington summit at around 9:30 p.m., and a second group arrived at around 10:30 p.m.
They hiked into freezing temperatures, driving rain, blowing snow, and 80 m.p.h. wind gusts to find the man, who was located by the first team in an “unresponsive and highly hypothermic state” at 10:38 p.m., officials said.
According to Fish and Game, “They provided immediate care by placing a temporary shelter over him and attempted to warm him up. Failing to elicit a response, but detecting signs of life, the crew jumped into action, placed him in a litter and immediately started carrying him up towards to the summit of Mt. Washington. “
Rescuers carried the hiker over a mile to the Mt. Washington summit, where he was placed in a truck and taken down the road to a waiting Gorham Ambulance at around 1:20 a.m.
In total, six conservation officers (including three from the Shelburne incident) and nine Mountain Rescue Service volunteers took part in the rescue.
According to Fish and Game, at least three other incidents occurred on Saturday along the Presidential Range.
Members of the Randolph Mountain Club rescued a hiker suffering from hypothermic conditions and carried her from the upper elevations to an RMC hut; A hiker on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail called 911 and was provided warm clothing by Good Samaritan hikers, who assisted him to an AMC hut; and a group of hikers on the Mt. Eisenhower summit called for rescue from the wet and cold.
In their press release, Fish and Game wrote, “The forecasted weather conditions, particularly for the higher summits, was not heeded by many hikers and several found themselves unprepared for the dangerous conditions above tree line and instead of turning back or bailing out to safer elevations, they continued on and ultimately called 911 expecting a rescue.”
“Sometimes having enough gear is not enough. In weather conditions experienced this weekend it is better to descend and get out of the wind and cold instead of pushing on until it is too late.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.