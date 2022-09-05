Hiker Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On Bunnell Notch Trail

On Sunday at approximately 3:00 p.m., Fish & Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny. The 39-year-old female hiker had been descending after summiting Mt. Cabot with her fiancé when she started experiencing a serious medical condition.

Her fiancé called 911 requesting assistance. Members of the Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS responded directly to the trailhead and started hiking in. Fish & Game called out members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) for assistance.

