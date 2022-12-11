CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. — A scenic hike ended in tragedy over the weekend.
An unidentified male died after a 300-foot fall from the top of Mt. Willard on Saturday morning, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
The man and his wife were taking photos from the summit when the incident occurred.
“The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff,” Fish and Game said. “Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain the hiker’s wife called 911 for assistance,” Fish and Game said.
Emergency responders were summoned at 10:30 a.m. and a search and rescue team made up of Fish and Game conservation officers and Mountain Rescue Service personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the man’s body nearly halfway down the cliff face at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Rescuers raised the man’s remains to the summit and carried them down the trail, arriving at the Mt. Willard trail head a 6:45 p.m.
The subject’s name and personal information is being withheld pending notification of family, Fish and Game said. No further information is available at this time.
The Mountain Rescue Service is comprised of highly skilled volunteers that respond to the most technical and demanding rescues in the state. They specialize in rope rescue in technical terrain on rock, ice and swift water conditions. Their members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state.
Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.
