Members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team return following search and rescue efforts to locate a missing hiker along Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team return following search and rescue efforts to locate a missing hiker along Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
FRANCONIA NOTCH — For the second time this season, a hiker has died on Franconia Notch.
Search and rescue teams found the body of a 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li, of Salem, N.H. on Christmas Day, located a half mile from the Falling Waters Trail.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said the man departed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters loop and was reported overdue at 9 p.m.
Family described Li as an inexperienced hiker. It is unclear what equipment he was carrying.
According to authorities, “A family member in China had tracked the progress of the hiker throughout the day and at 6:15 PM the family member reported that the hiker’s phone was going dead and it appeared as though the hiker was off trail south of Mount Lincoln.”
With temperatures near zero, a search for Li commenced.
A team of Conservation Officers reached Franconia Ridge at 2 a.m. on Christmas Day and located the hiker’s tracks.
They found Li’s body at 6:45 a.m. and arrived back at the trail-head at 2:30 p.m.
The incident occurred five weeks after Massachusetts native Emily Sotelo died while hiking nearby Mount Lafayette.
Sotelo was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook on Nov. 23 after a four-day search on what would have been her 20th birthday.
Even though she had been hiking for two years and had nearly completed all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks, Sotelo was a novice winter hiker.
She was not dressed properly for treacherous conditions at upper altitudes where gale-force winds created a wind chill of minus 30 degrees.
Fish and Game reminded outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared for winter conditions.
Hikers are asked to adhere to the Hiker Responsibility Code. To see the Code and a list of recommended equipment visit HikeSafe.com.
Fish and Game recommended that all people who enjoy the outdoors should purchase a Hike Safe Card.
Funds generated from the Hike Safe Card go directly to funding the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s search and rescue responsibility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.