Hiker Dies On Cannon

The man’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.
It was the fourth significant slip-and-fall accident in Franconia Notch over the past 10 days, due in part to humid and wet conditions.
On Aug. 16, 20-year-old Caitlin Wrinn of Middletown, Dela., slipped and fell while descending the Falling Waters trail with seven companions. She suffered a lower-leg injury and walked out with the assistance of New Hampshire Fish and Game and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue.
On Aug. 12., Porter McManus, 24, of Durham suffered a significant lower leg injury after a 50-foot fall at Cloudland Falls in the morning, and was carried 1.4 miles to the trailhead and transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Later that day 24-year-old Alexis Belling of Portsmouth slipped and fell while setting up a tent with two companions at the Kinsman Pond Shelter. She was airlifted by a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter to the Cannon Mountain parking area, and transported by ambulance to LRH.
For information regarding the HikeSafe program, see the website www.hiksafe.com.
