Hiker Dies On Mt. Madison Of Undetermined Medical Event

A Pennsylvania man suffered an unknown medical emergency while ascending the Osgood Trail, which leads to Mt. Madison, and died on Friday.
Jason Apreku, 21, of Stroudsburg, Pa., was hiking with friends when he experienced the emergency and collapsed on the trail.
His friend called 911 and performed CPR for an extended period of time. AMC personnel and passing hikers assisted in the life-saving effort that continued for hours.
The 911 call prompted an emergency response from New Hampshire Fish and Game Officers as well. The New Hampshire Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue.
While the helicopter was in route from Concord, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue team members hiked up from Appalachia Parking Lot in Randolph as a backup plan, in case the helicopter could not pick Apreku up off the mountain ridge.
The weather on Mt. Washington, only a few mountain peaks away from the call, had gusts of up to 90 miles per hour with a wind chill of 29 degrees Fahrenheit during the time of the emergency call.
When the helicopter crew arrived in the area they flew to the highest elevations that the cloud cover would allow in order to assess the chance of getting Apreku off the mountain. Despite all efforts and hoping that the clouds would lift and the wind would settle down, the helicopter crew could not get to the hiker.
After multiple hours of CPR, AED deployment, and many other lifesaving efforts Apreku succumbed to the medical issue.
Rescue crews from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, members of Appalachian Mountain Club, and Conservation Officers continued to hike to Apreku’s location throughout the night on Friday and into Saturday morning. Apreku’s body was placed in a litter and carried to Madison Spring Hut.
The rescue crew reached the Madison Spring Hut about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday. A second wave of Conservation Officers hiked up from Appalachia Parking lot at 4 a.m. to relieve the AVSAR team that worked hard to get the body of Apreku off the trail.
At 7 a.m. another request was made for a helicopter crew to The National Guard which responded and made two more trips to the hut and relayed down all rescue personnel as well.
Apreku’s body was taken into the care of Bryant’s Funeral Home in Berlin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.