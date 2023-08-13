Hiker Dies On Mt. Madison Of Undetermined Medical Event
Buy Now

A view of Mt. Madison

A Pennsylvania man suffered an unknown medical emergency while ascending the Osgood Trail, which leads to Mt. Madison, and died on Friday.

Jason Apreku, 21, of Stroudsburg, Pa., was hiking with friends when he experienced the emergency and collapsed on the trail.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments