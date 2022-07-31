Hiker Dies On Trail

Thompson & Meserves Purchase – New Hampshire Fish & Game report the death of a hiker on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside Trail Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. reporting an unconscious hiker on the trail who wasn’t breathing. A group of hikers who found him made the call and performed CPR.

