Hiker Dies On Trail

Thompson & Meserves Purchase – New Hampshire Fish & Game report the death of a hiker on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside Trail Junction on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. reporting an unconscious hiker on the trail who wasn’t breathing. A group of hikers who found him made the call and performed CPR.
A rescue response was initiated with a call for volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR). In addition a call was made to the Cog Railway who offered to provide a train to help relay rescuers up from the Base Station side, officials said.
AVSAR members utilized the Mt. Washington Auto Road to access the summit of Mt. Washington and hiked down to the victim. PEMI SAR members rode up the Cog Railway Train and hiked across to the victim. The weather conditions were cold and windy with the high peaks and trails socked in by clouds.
Despite all efforts, the hiker did not survive. The Good Samaritan hikers performed CPR for 40 minutes, but with no sign of life and with freezing temperature and high winds, resuscitation efforts ceased. AVSAR and PEMI SAR members carried the body nearly a mile across Gulfside Trail to the Cog Railway where he was placed on the train and transported to the base.
The hiker, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, was hiking with his dog when he collapsed. The dog is safe and was taken down the Jewell Trail by other hikers and placed in the care of a local animal shelter until it can be reunited with family members.
