On Wednesday afternoon rescue personnel from around the White Mountains teamed up to help carry an injured hiker to safety on the Crawford Path in Crawford Notch.
Earlier in the day, Stephen Bullard, 49, of Avon, Conn. had hiked to the summit of Mt. Pierce with his wife. At approximately 11:30 a.m., while descending the mountain, Bullard slipped on a log in the trail and sustained a significant leg injury. Unable to bear weight on his injured leg, Bullard ultimately made a 911 call to seek assistance in getting out of the woods.
Bullard’s location was approximately 1.7 miles up the trail from the nearest road, and entailed navigating slippery, rocky terrain. Knowing that the rescue effort would be labor intensive, Fish and Game reached out to number of organizations looking for assistance.
Upon receiving the request for help, personnel from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), Twin Mountain Fire Department, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO) School of Wilderness Medicine and additional Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Working as a team, approximately 30 people worked in muddy, slippery conditions to carry Bullard in a litter safely to the trailhead, arriving there at 5:40 p.m. Once roadside, Bullard was transported by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment of injuries.
This type of thing happens ALL the time from out of staters...the rescue personnel should be compensated from these out of state people for all they do. Nothing was mentioned in the article if these people were prepared for whatever may happen...makes one wonder.
