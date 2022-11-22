FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. — Emily Sotelo and her mother arrived in the North Country over the weekend for a hiking getaway.
A biochemistry major at Vanderbilt University, Sotelo was home for the holiday break and wanted to spend a few days exploring the White Mountains.
She had written in an online bio earlier this year “I have a major passion for hiking and all things outdoors.”
“She had a pretty aggressive itinerary for these three days leading up to Thanksgiving,” said N.H. Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman. “She was going to hike alone for a lot of it, and her mother was going to join her on some hikes.”
Sotelo, 19, was last seen early Sunday morning, when her mother dropped her off at the Lafayette Place Campground.
Not an experienced winter hiker, Sotelo had planned to traverse Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume in a bid to finish hiking every 4,000 foot peak in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week, according to Fish and Game.
Wearing sneakers, track pants and a jacket, Sotelo set out for the ridgeline where the temperature was zero degrees, winds blew 40 miles per hour, and the wind chill was minus-30.
“She was woefully unprepared,” Eastman said.
When the Westford, Mass., native did not return as scheduled, her mother notified authorities.
Crews have combed the area since Sunday afternoon.
Members of New Hampshire Fish and Game, Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue have conducted ground operations and a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter has performed air searches.
Fifty-two personnel were deployed on Tuesday, the third day of the search. They were assisted by New England Canine Search and Rescue, which responded with tracking dogs and aerial drones.
Efforts to track Sotelo through her phone were unsuccessful.
If needed, the search will continue on Wednesday, Sotelo’s 20th birthday.
“We’ll just keep plugging away until we find her or we exhaust all of those areas where she might be,” Eastman said.
Search and rescue operations have been hindered by multiple challenges.
One, the search area is vast. Crews must follow Sotelo’s 12-mile planned route and inspect the surrounding forest and drainage areas, with a 3,000-foot elevation gain from trailhead to summit.
And two, the conditions are treacherous. Rescue personnel have encountered subfreezing temperatures, gale-force winds, chest-high snowdrifts, and windblown ice fields. Three,
For those reasons, the volunteer pool is limited to trained search and rescue personnel with alpine rescue experience.
“I can’t bring in civilians to do a line search on Franconia ridge,” Eastman said. “We have to have special people who know what they’re doing.”
Standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 115 pounds, Sotelo has brown hair and blue eyes.
Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.
The incident continues a busy year for area search and rescue crews, who have responded to numerous hiker distress calls in recent months.
Eastman urged hikers to take proper precautions when hiking in the White Mountains, particularly during winter.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
