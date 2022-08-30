CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. — A hiker was stopped short of finishing the Appalachian Trail on Monday morning.

Rachel Wild, 29, of Sanford, N.C., suffered a severe lower leg injury while scrambling through Crawford Notch at around 9:20 a.m., according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game statement.

