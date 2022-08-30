CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. — A hiker was stopped short of finishing the Appalachian Trail on Monday morning.
Rachel Wild, 29, of Sanford, N.C., suffered a severe lower leg injury while scrambling through Crawford Notch at around 9:20 a.m., according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game statement.
She had completed 84 percent of the Appalachian Trail, and was 350 miles from completing the 2,190 mile, Georgia to Maine journey, when the incident occurred near the summit of Mt. Pierce.
Wild was unable to walk and was stranded four miles from the nearest road.
Due to the remoteness of her location and the mountainous terrain surrounding it, a large search and rescue effort was mounted with six Fish and Game conservation officers and members of the Appalachian Mountain Club, N.H. Army National Guard, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Twin Mountain Fire and EMS.
While ground crews began hiking to the location, a National Guard helicopter was dispatched from Concord.
Eventually, the helicopter arrived on the scene and extracted Wild with a hoist. She was transported to a landing zone in Crawford Notch at approximately 1:30 p.m., four hours after her injury occurred.
Wild told rescuers that New Hampshire’s terrain “was certainly more difficult than hundreds of miles of trail that she had hiked up to that point,” the statement said.
She was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.
While crews were hiking towards Wild’s location, they came upon 32-year-old Carmen Figuroa of Boca Raton, Fla., who had sustained a lower leg injury approximately a mile up the Crawford Path from Mt. Clinton Road, according to Fish and Game.
She had not called for help, but required assistance.
Figuroa was administered first aid and hobbled down the trail with the assistance of rescue personnel. She was transported by a friend to seek medical treatment.
According to Fish and Game, both hikers were found to be very experienced and were prepared for their hikes.
ROCK CLIMBER FALLS
A rock climber fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Notch on Monday evening.
According to Fish and Game, 22-year-old Jared Cullen of Plymouth was climbing with three friends when the incident occurred.
He suffered serious injuries and was carried out by rescuers from Fish and Game, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, Franconia Police, Littleton Ambulance, and Sugar Hill Fire.
He was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.
The climbers were all experienced and had proper climbing gear, Fish and Game said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.