BEAN’S PURCHASE – Fish & Game Conservation Officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Stonehearth Outdoor Learning Opportunities (SOLO), Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), and Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) responded to a call of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition at the Carter Notch Hut Friday night.
The initial call for help was received just after 7 p.m. from a Garmin Alarm indicating a problem. The hiker identified as Stephane Sinimale, 49, of Dubai, UAE, had hiked to the Carter Notch Hut where he had planned to spend the night. It was while walking around the hut that he started experiencing a concerning medical ailment that necessitated a rescue response.
Due to the nature of the reported medical condition and distance to the nearest road, calls were made to get as many volunteers as possible for a possible 3.9 mile carryout. Over twenty volunteers and eight conservation officers responded and hiked in to the Carter Hut to assist in the rescue. Volunteers with advanced medical training were able to provide a full assessment of Sinimale. With medication, rest, and a sudden improvement in Sinimale’s condition, the decision was made to have him attempt to slowly walk out under his own power. The rescue team along with a litter stayed close behind Sinimale in the event he could not make it.
After 2 hours of hiking at a steady pace Sinimale had to eventually be placed in the litter to make it out the last mile to the trailhead. The rescue crew along with Sinimale arrived at the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at 2 a.m. From there Sinimale was placed into the Gorham Ambulance, evaluated by EMS personnel, and ultimately transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.