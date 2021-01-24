THOMPSON & MESERVE’S PURCHASE, NH – At approximately 3:20 p.m., two hikers placed a call to 911 after one of them suffered a leg injury while descending Mt. Adams. The hikers, identified as brothers Dirke Buban, 39 of Queensbury, N.Y., and Eric Buban, 45, of Woodbury, Conn., had inadvertently lost the Star Lake Trail during the descent and ended up pitching a short way down into Madison Gulf into waist deep snow when the injury occurred.

Realizing their mistake, the hikers attempted to hike back up towards the ridge when Dirke broke one of his snowshoes and subsequently suffered a leg injury. With the brothers mired in waist deep snow, with an unknown injury and high winds, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, they placed a call for help.

