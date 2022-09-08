Hikers Stuck On Notch Cliff Fined For Reckless Conduct

Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game

Two hikers who left the trail to go “exploring” on steep ledges near Franconia Notch only to get stuck and require rescue have been fined $248 after pleading guilty to reckless conduct.

“When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill-prepared, and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable,” said Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division.

