Summits In Solidarity is back.
Launched last summer, the social justice effort is now accepting registrations for its second installment.
Those interested can visit SummitsInSolidarity.org and complete a sign-up sheet to choose their hiking destination.
Hike day is Saturday, June 26.
Summits In Solidarity was founded to support the BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) outdoors community.
Groups of hikers — BIPOC and white allies — will summit peaks across New Hampshire and elsewhere in a sign of, well, solidarity.
They will carry with them signs that say “Summits and Solidarity” (or other messages in support) and post photos to social media. The event aims to bring attention to, and promote acceptance of, non-white outdoorspeople.
Serena Ryan, owner of The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock, co-founded Summits In Solidarity following the death of George Floyd. The inaugural event drew over 50 hiking parties.
This year’s event aims to attract more.
“Summits in Solidarity’s first event occurred last June in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Since then, a lot of people with the privilege to leave conversations about race have done so. But the conversation has not stopped. It has expanded. And it’s never too late to rejoin it,” Ryan said.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Participants are encouraged to make donations.
This year funds will go towards two recipients: Keegan Supple and the Cowsuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People.
Supple is an 18-year old freeskier from Brentwood and the first participant in the NH PANTHER’s Black Excellence Fund and Storytelling Project. The Cowsuck Band have worked to save and preserve indigenous and sacred places.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/summits-in-solidarity-2021-fundraiser
The inaugural event raised $8,500 for Outdoor Afro, an organization dedicated to connecting black people with nature.
MORE THAN WORDS
To ensure it was more than “performative activism,” Ryan also required last year’s participants to make commitments to self-education, financial support and community actions.
This year, participants are asked to educate themselves on systemic racism, and white participants are encouraged to complete the 28-day “Me and White Supremacy” challenge.
Being white, Ryan admitted to making mistakes when she launched the initiative.
During last year’s burgeoning social justice movement, she said, she sometimes learned lessons the hard way. Still, she said, she pressed forward.
She called the work vital. And, with police officer, Derek Chauvin on trial for Floyd’s murder, it remains as vital as ever.
In December she wrote, “The past six months have been a humbling experience for me and my small organization. I dove head first into self-education, community engagement, and partnership work surrounding racial justice issues, including diversity, equity, and inclusion in the outdoors. The Notch Hostel and our racial justice initiative, Summits in Solidarity, are now part of a new collective of social justice organizations in New Hampshire’s North Country, and we are continuing to do work every day to dismantle White supremacy and uplift BIPOC outdoor enthusiasts in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.”
