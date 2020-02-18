GREENSBORO BEND — Hill Farmstead Brewery has once again been named Best Brewery in the World for the year 2019, by RateBeer, a global website for craft beer enthusiasts. Awards were announced on Monday.

This is the sixth year in a row and the seventh time in the past eight years that the brewery has been honored as Best Brewery in the World, United States, and Vermont.

