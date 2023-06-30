ST. JOHNSBURY — On top of the Hilltopper Restaurant on Main Street is a patio scene that doesn’t belong.
There’s a canopy with lights strung around it, flowers and plants, rugs, and a propane grill, among other things. It appears to be a comfortable outdoor setting where people congregate to party or relax.
The problem is no one has permission to be on that roof.
Until Thursday, its unauthorized use had gone unnoticed by people who have reason to care that the space is inhabited: St. Johnsbury Police and the owner of the Hilltopper, St. Johnsbury Academy.
The Main Street front wall of the building extends higher than the roof surface, making items or people on the roof impossible to see from the street below.
The discovery was made on Thursday afternoon when police took a tip that there were people on the roof engaged in drug activity and camping out there.
Capt. Jason Gray and Cpl. George Johnson responded, and just as Cpl. Johnson was making his way to a back staircase a backpack flew off the roof. The backpack was open, and items spilled out. Among those items were drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine, said Capt. Gray. There was no identification on or in the bag.
Police say they have suspicions about who the bag and its contents belong to, but without definitively knowing who threw it from the roof, they cannot charge anyone. They didn’t bother taking the step to verify the powder they believed to be cocaine was in fact cocaine.
“We don’t waste the time and expense for the (drug) test kit if we can’t charge anybody,” said Capt. Gray. “We believe we know where it came from but we can’t prove it.”
The report and the tossed bag did give them a reason to go to the roof, which they accessed by climbing a back staircase of the building next to the Hilltopper; that building is owned by Dean Hale LLC. At the top of the stairs is a stepladder that appears to be in a position to help a person step onto the handrail in order to then step onto the roof of the Hilltopper.
When police discovered the scene on the roof, they knew it had been created by people who don’t belong there.
By the time they called the Academy on Friday morning, officials had already heard about it on Thursday from a “concerned citizen,” said Headmaster Sharon Howell. Prior to that, the Academy had no knowledge the restaurant roof was being accessed.
The Academy wants all the items gone and no one setting foot on the Hilltopper roof, she said. Academy officials have asked the police to connect with neighboring apartment dwellers responsible to have them clean up the roof and then stay off of it.
We don’t want anyone on the roof as it may damage the roofing material,” said Dr. Howell.
As of Friday morning, police had not connected with the next-door building owner to make contact with the tenants. As of Friday afternoon, some of the items that were there the previous day were gone, but other stuff remained, including the canopy with an American flag hanging from it.
The restaurant is not currently being used; summer programming will take place later through Operation Creation and a community lunch, said Dr. Howell. “During the school year, it is our teaching restaurant for Culinary Arts CTE students.”
